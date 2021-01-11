During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

COMMUNITIES in Abersychan, Talywain and Garndiffaith have come together once more as the 'tin on the wall' project returns.

The project sees residents leaving donations of food or essential items outside their homes, where volunteers will collect them and deliver them to the food bank at Noddfa Church.

The items that can be donated include tinned fruit and veg, soups, long-life milk and non-refrigerated drinks, pasta and rice, cereals and oats, as well as essential items including shampoo, shower gel, deodorants, toothpaste, and sanitary wear.

Collections will be made from 2pm every Saturday, and began last weekend.

The project was originally set up back in November, after a resident asked ward councillor Giles Davies for help setting the project up.

"I was approached by a resident, Phil McGill, who asked what my thoughts were on starting a tin on the wall scheme," said Cllr Davies. "I hadn't heard of it before, but after he explained it, I thought it was a brilliant idea.

Mr McGill, Cllr Davies, Lynda Clarkson and Lisa Roynon-Griffiths have helped organise the collection.

"The whole community is getting involved," said Cllr Davies. "It's a really close community.

"This is about the volunteers, they are the real community champions - helping each other out in this hard time."

Anyone wishing to get involved, or to volunteer, should email tinonawall@outlook.com or visit 'Tin on a Wall - Abersychan Ward' on Facebook,