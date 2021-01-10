The New Year is always a time of mixed emotions for me, after I lost my mother on New Year’s Day in 2018. I miss her every day, but her compassion and desire to help others will forever be an inspiration to me.

This year, of course, the New Year was very different from usual.

The social gatherings may have been cancelled, but I don’t think many people will have been sad to see the back of 2020.

The past year has seen much pain, loss and suffering thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and my thoughts – especially - are with those who have lost someone they loved with this awful virus.

With the new variant and figures rising before Christmas, the best way we can help our key workers each day is to follow the rules and take extra care to avoid - unwittingly - furthering the spread of the virus, because trying to stem demand on our NHS is vital. I know we’re all fed up and things seem bleak, but these hard times will come to an end.

The roll-out of the vaccine provides so much hope. It has been good to see health and care workers and over-80s from across Torfaen attending the mass vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium.

I have been reassured about plans to scale up efforts as soon as greater quantities of the more transportable Oxford vaccine are available, so that the over 80s, care homes, health and social care workers can be completed and those further down the priority list can be given some protection.

We will all have to be patient, but I am assured that the health board will contact everyone by writing or by phone when it is their turn.

I’m also aware that some scams are doing the rounds, sending false messages about vaccination appointments and trying to trick people into giving bank details.

Please remind friends and relatives that the Covid-19 vaccine is free – you will not be charged or asked to share your bank details.

Thank you to those working hard to help vaccinate people, and to organisations like Torfaen Council, Torfaen Leisure Trust and our Armed Forces, who have offered to step in to help with the logistics and administration of this national effort.

The more we can work together to keep transmission rates down and roll-out the vaccine, the sooner we will be able to get back to something approaching normal. I know we all have things we miss and look forward to – I certainly do. I wish you all well and hope that the thought of those things can sustain us all in the difficult weeks to come.