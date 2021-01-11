Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Sophia-Grace Barbara Donovan was born on New Year's Day at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. Her parents are Francesca and Craig Donovan, of Newport, and her big sisiter is Amelia-Rose, aged five.

This is Frankie Elizabeth Collier, who was born on July 29, 2020, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 13oz. She is the first child of Ashleigh and Josef Collier, of Llantarnam, Cwmbran.

Welcome to Harper James who arrived on October 17, 2020, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 9oz. Mum and dad are Lee-Anne and Wayne James, of Cwmbran, and her siblings are Kirsty (23), Liam (22), Ruby-Lee (eight) and Dakota (four).

Harrison George Bailey was born on October 3, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing an impressive 11lb 2oz. He is the first child of Kirsten Long and Robert Bailey, of Newport. Kirsten said: "I went in to be induced on September 20. However the Gwent was so busy I ended up going into labour naturally. Unfortunately, we both were struggling with labour and I had an emergency Caesarean section and we both had sepsis. Baby Harrison spent five days in the intensive care unit but is now thriving. My little fighter."

Morgan Heaven arrived on November 28, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 6oz. Her parents are Debora and Matthew Heaven, of Newport, and her big brother is Dylan (six).

Hello to Harri Michael Miles Brittain who made an appearance on December 4, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 12oz. His parents are Dan Brittain and Laura Churcher, of Newport, and his siblings are Lily (10) and Sienna (seven).

Asher River Jay was born on November 5, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 6oz. His mum is Leanne-Jade Robinson and his siblings are Tyler (20) and Alexa-Jayde (12).

This is Harri James Griffiths who was welcomed into the world on December 6, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 12oz. He is the first child of Ryan and Mel Griffiths, of Newport.

Joseff Anton Kenneth Miller was born on October 17, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lbs 9oz. He is the first child of mum and dad are Bethan and Daniel Miller.