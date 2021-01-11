Those looking for a new snack for 2021 will be able to choose between Walkers MAX Kentucky Fried Chicken flavour and Walkers MAX Double Crunch Zinger flavour bringing all the flavours of KFC’s legendary Zinger Fillets.

Every bag of the new Walkers MAX KFC range also doubles up as a 2-for-1 voucher, offering KFC customers 50 per cent off when they buy two meals from KFC’s ‘Meals for One’ range.

MORE NEWS:

The offer can be redeemed via drive thru or takeaway when a packet of the KFC x Walkers crisps is shown to a KFC team member.

The deal isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and meals can be redeemed up until July 31, 2021, giving people plenty of time to get their hands on it post lockdown.

Walkers launch KFC flavoured crisps. (Walkers)

KFC’s senior brand manager, Hazell White said: “We’re so excited that two iconic brands are finally colliding and we can bring our signature Kentucky Fried Chicken and Zinger flavours to Walkers MAX crisps!

“Yes, these crisps are delicious, but we do know that nothing beats the real thing so we’ve added in a 2-for-1 deal so fans nationwide can get a taste of our epic Meals for One range.”

Katherine Cook, senior brand manager at Walkers said the collaboration “makes perfect sense”.

She said: “There are some things in life that just make perfect sense, and KFC-flavoured Walkers MAX crisps are one of them!

“With the irresistible, deep-ridged crunch of Walkers MAX combined with the flavour of KFC’s much-loved recipes, our new crisps make for the ultimate, satisfying snack when you’re hungry!”