RURAL burglaries, missing people and successful drug warrants are all on the list of the latest calls dealt with by Gwent Police.
Officers across the region have been out "protecting and reassuring" communities across Gwent, a spokesman said.
Among the calls were drug seizures in Blaenau Gwent, off-road bike patrols in Caerphilly, and patrols following recent rural burglaries.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are committed to protecting and reassuring Gwent.
"Gwent Police dogs section worked with Gwent Police Caerphilly to locate a vulnerable missing person.
"Gwent Police Caerphilly continued off-road bike patrols with Gwent Police Rural Crime Team.
"Gwent Police Blaenau Gwent executed successful warrant, seizing drugs and cash."
READ MORE:
- Welsh Government to publish coronavirus vaccination plan today
- Coronavirus: latest news from Newport, Gwent and Wales
- Named and Shamed: 10 motorists caught drink or drug driving on our roads
While the Rural Crime Team across a stranded 4x4 while carrying out patrols.
A spokesman said: "More Op Nightwatch patrols last night in response to some recent rural burglaries.
"Whilst out the team encountered an incident that demonstrates the effectiveness of ditching put in place to prevent #4x4 vehicles gaining access to common land."