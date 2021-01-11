GWENT Police have confirmed that claims on social media of a stabbing in Newport on Thursday, January 7, were false - but enquiries are being carried out after reports of assault.
Following the reports on social media on Thursday evening, Gwent Police have confirmed that two 15-year-old boys reported that they were assaulted by a group of youths on Rupert Brooke Drive.
But they said no one was stabbed.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of an assault in a field near to Rupert Brooke Drive, Gaer, Newport yesterday shortly after 5.20pm.
“Two 15-year-old boys reported that they were assaulted by a group of youths. No injuries were sustained.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community.
“Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 2100007165.”
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org
