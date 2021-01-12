A MAN only just avoided going straight to jail after he assaulted a guest and staff at a five-star hotel.
Andrew John Williams, 54, was handed a suspended prison sentence following the attacks at Newport’s Celtic Manor Resort last summer.
The city’s magistrates’ court heard how the defendant carried out a “sustained assault on persons in their workplace and also on a guest in a public area”.
Williams, of Cardiff Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating carried out on August 2, 2020.
READ MORE:
- Named and Shamed: 10 motorists caught drink or drug driving on our roads
- ‘Vile paedophile' jailed after ‘destroying teenage victim’s life’
He was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Williams was ordered to pay £500 in compensation between his three victims as well as £135 towards the prosecution costs and a £128 surcharge.