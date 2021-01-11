THE Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon 2021 is moving online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was due to take place this spring, but will now be a virtual event as a result of the uncertainty wrought by coronavirus.

With the country still under lockdown and no timeframe at present for when easing will begin, organisers made the decision to change this year's event.

All you need to do is register - complete your 13.1-mile route (in one continuous effort) and submit proof anytime between February 26 and March 7.

In a statement, organisers of the City of Newport Half Marathon said: "It's so disappointing that we can't get together for our 2021 event, but - that said - we do appreciate that a spring half marathon is a great motivator and goal so we invite you to take part in our virtual event.

"Same great cause - same great value t-shirt - same fantastic bespoke medal."

In addition to being a great challenge, all proceeds raised will be used to support St David's Hospice Care.

"Whilst the demand for care has increased, the opportunities to offer fundraising opportunities has decreased which has had a significant impact on funding," said event organisers.

"Therefore we sincerely hope that you will be able to support us by taking part."

Included in the registration fee are:

• Quality event t-shirt

• Bespoke event medal

• Leaderboard

Organisers have advised that "entrants should be aged 17 and over to undertake running a half marathon".

To register for the event, visit cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com/