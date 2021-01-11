A DRUNKEN barman was found with two knives in his rucksack after he was arrested by police near his former girlfriend’s home.
Officers were called to deal with Kyle Lewis, 24, during the early hours of the morning in the Allt-yr-yn area of Newport.
Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told how the defendant was “intoxicated” in a neighbour’s garden at around 4.30am.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how Lewis was found with a letter opener and a fishing knife from a rucksack which was passed to him through a window.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place.
The offences were committed on February 24, 2020.
Laura Shepherd, representing Lewis, said in mitigation that her client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.
She added: “This was an isolated incident and he accepts he acted out of stupidity.
“He works behind a bar but is currently on furlough. He is the main breadwinner providing for his children.”
The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, said that although the offences were serious enough for a prison sentence he was prepared to suspend it.
He told Lewis: “Knives are extremely dangerous.”
The judge added: “There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in your case.”
The defendant was jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months.
Lewis must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knives.