A PERSON from Newport who drove to Swansea to meet a friend in a car park has been issued with a fine for breaching lockdown rules.
A tweet from South Wales Police on Sunday, January 10, said: "An individual has been issued with a fine after travelling from Newport to meet with a friend in a Swansea car park."
Wales is currently at alert level 4, meaning people cannot travel unless absolutely essential - such as for food shopping, to work if you're a key worker, or to attend an urgent medical appointment.
However, not everyone is sticking to the regulations, including youths in Blackwood whose parents were warned and fined last week as they flouted lockdown and cause anti-social behaviour.
Gwent Police stepped up actions against those flouting lockdown rules in recent days. On Friday they were at Jubilee Park in Rogerstone and in Newport city centre following reports of more youths gatherings there.