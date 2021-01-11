PUBLIC Health Wales has reported 1,793 new cases of coronavirus, including 294 in Gwent, and 17 deaths across Wales.
According to Public Health Wales there have been 112 newly reported cases of coronavirus in Caerphilly, 82 in Newport, 44 in Torfaen, 28 in Blaenau Gwent and 28 in Monmouthshire.
17 deaths have occurred according to Public Health Wales statistics, but no new coronavirus deaths have been reported under the Aneurin Bevan UHB, which covers Gwent.
12 of these deaths were in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB which covers Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf; four in Hywel Dda UHB which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire; and one in Cardiff and Vale UHB which covers Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.
This has brought the death toll reported by Public Health Wales, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, to 3,981.
The 1,793 newly reported cases brings the cumulative confirmed coronavirus case total (throughout the pandemic) to 171,547 according to Public Health Wales.
292 of today’s newly reported cases occurred in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan; 207 new cases have been confirmed in Cardiff and 85 in the Vale.
The newly confirmed cases - according to Public Health Wales - are in the following areas:
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 146
Newport - 82
Caerphilly - 112
Bridgend - 207
Swansea - 95
Cardiff - 207
Merthyr Tydfil - 37
Carmarthenshire - 91
Conwy - 27
Flintshire - 107
Anglesey - 17
Vale of Glamorgan - 85
Neath Port Talbot - 83
Blaenau Gwent - 28
Gwynedd - 34
Wrexham - 153
Monmouthshire - 28
Torfaen - 44
Denbighshire - 46
Ceredigion – 15
Pembrokeshire - 39
Powys - 69
Unknown location - 18
Resident outside Wales - 115
