A SLIPPER-LOVER could be a shoe-in for a £40,000 per year role - to wear comfy footwear all day during lockdown.

Chepstow's Bedroom Athletics wants to hire a man and woman to be "Slipper Testers" to test and review its latest designs.

The company says the role is the "Cinderella of the job market" - and applicants will try on slipper boots, mules and loafers before they are released on the market.

But the successful applicants will have to toe the line - and wear slippers for at least 12 hours a day and provide footsie feedback.

The firm say it is the perfect lockdown job - and would also suit a student, part-time worker or a stay-at-home parent.

Bedroom Athletics founder Howard Wetter said: "With the two new slipper testers on-board we’ll be in an even better position to provide the UK’s working from home work-force with second-to-none quality slippers.

"I can’t wait to see the applications, with recent lockdowns across the UK we hope it will be the perfect job for someone, it really is a great role to slip into."

The company say the position pays £333 per month for two days work - equivalent to £40,000 per year.

Candidates must be able to wear slippers at least 12 hours a day, be attuned to their senses, particularly touch, and provide honest and clear reviews and feedback.