FOUR vaccination centres will administer coronavirus vaccines in Gwent, the Welsh Government have revealed.

Health minister Vaughan Gething announced Wales' coronavirus vaccination plan today - which plans to see all eligible adults vaccinated by the autumn.

To help achieve this, there will be 35 vaccination centres operational across Wales in the coming weeks, with four located in Gwent.

Speaking of the new vaccination plan, Mr Gething said: "This will of course depend on Wales receiving regular supplies of the vaccines to match our ambitions and ability to deliver.

"We have more than 250,0000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which we expect to use by mid February with more coming at the end of this month.

"The Pfizer vaccine is mainly being given in mass vaccination centres to frontline health care staff.

"We are also vaccinating care home residents and staff and people over the age of 80 until the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine becomes more available in much large volumes.

"When we started vaccinating in December, we had just seven centres, one in each of our health boards.

"Today we have 22 and that will increase to 35 in the next couple of weeks."

A map, published by the Welsh Government revealed there would be sites in Newport, Abergavenny and the Ebbw Vale area, to go with the already operational centre in Cwmbran.

While there are also centres in Caerphilly and Cardiff.

These are the three key milestones for vaccinations, set out by the health minister today.

By mid-February – all care home residents and staff; frontline health and social care staff; everyone over 70 and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable will have been offered vaccination.

By the Spring – vaccination will have been offered to all the other phase one priority groups. This is everyone over 50 and everyone who is at-risk because they have an underlying health condition.