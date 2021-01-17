FOUR fearless friends will be taking a giant leap later this year to raise awareness and funds towards tackling mental health issues in young people.

The quartet are former students are Monmouth School for Boys and will be doing a tandem skydive in April in support of mental health charity Mind.

Adam Taylor, Ollie Sparks, George Anthony, and Harry Bettley have been friends for more than seven years after meeting at school.

The group are aiming to raise £2,000 in to support Mind and make sure there is no reason for anyone to suffer in silence.

“The mental health crisis has touched the community in Monmouth very heavily in recent years,” explained Adam, who was a deputy head of school in the 2018/19 academic year.

“We wanted to do something to help because the latest lockdown restrictions and the impact on pupils across all schools makes mental health and wellbeing even more pertinent.”

He added: “Whilst the thought of a jump like this is daunting, we felt that it is simply incomparable to the turmoil that comes with mental illness, anxiety and depression and it is a challenge we can take on together.

“We would like to promote the importance of friendship, kindness and an open dialogue about mental health as it was something that took us a while to realise as young men.

“We would really appreciate any support and donations, however small.

“This is a cause that is very close to our hearts and the hearts of our friends and we would love to smash our fundraising target and make a difference.”

The boys’ sponsored skydive will take on Friday 16th April and to support their challenge, please visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/leapforlife21