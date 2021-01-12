A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JAMES ALEXANDER MCDOUGALL, 46, of Thames Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £904 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty after a trial of speeding in a Porsche 911 Carrera at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in the city between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound.

His licence was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL JAY PEARSON, 18, of Pugsley Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH JAMES GREEN, 36, Gaer Road, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

He must complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £165 in compensation to his victim and £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.

MASON WILLIAMS, 27, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He must participate in an accredited programme for 29 days and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Williams has to pay £150 in compensation to his victim and £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

MARIUS LACATUS, 34, of South Market Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Monmouthshire

JULIAN HARRIS, 53, of Estuary View, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted breaching a community protection notice by drinking

wine from a bottle in a public place in Newport.

LITA LOUISE HUGHES, 29, of Herbert Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £275 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £75 from Top Cards in Treorchy.

Caerphilly

DANIEL RICHARDS, 29, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to producing 12 cannabis plants.

JASON PRITCHARD, 40, of Brookland Road, Pontymister, Risca, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting a police officer.

He was ordered to pay £263 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

Torfaen

STANLEY GRAHAM THOMAS, 52, of Shakespeare Road, St Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.

He was ordered to pay £716 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent

PAMELA ANN JAMES, 51, of Rowan Tree Close, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her licence was endorsed with six points.