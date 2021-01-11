VAUGHAN Gething, health minister for Wales, revealed today that he has not visited an NHS hospital in Wales "for months".

The health minister was speaking earlier today on behalf of the Welsh Government at the coronavirus update briefing.

He said that the reason for his prolonged absence from the nation's hospitals was so as not to get in the way of the vital work being carried out by NHS staff.

"I haven't been to an NHS hospital for months," he said.

"That's because we are in a position where the rules are clear for all of us.

"A ministerial visit isn't something which would help them get on with their job.

"I have a job to do, for the majority of my time, I work from home.

"If I got to a hospital for what is essentially a photo op, some may be pleased to see me, but I would be a distraction."

He said that he "looks forward" to the day when Wales will be able to celebrate the work of the NHS frontline staff.

That work is far from over however, as the health minister revealed that critical care facilities are currently running at around 150 per cent capacity.

"There are compromises which are shutting off other areas of services," he said.

"This is due to the surge of cases, for example in north Wales.

"People need to account for the impact on our staff.

"We will be dealing with this for months and years after this."