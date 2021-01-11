WALES' health minister has issued a warning about vaccine scams after people reported being jabbed in the arm by scammers.

Speaking at the Welsh Government briefing today, Vaughan Gething called on everyone to be vigilant of scams involving coronavirus vaccines.

He was announcing plans for all eligible adults in Wales to be vaccinated by autumn.

Addressing scams, the health minister said he had been made aware of a "particularly nasty one".

He said: "I want to make people aware that there are a number of scams involving Covid, including a particularly nasty one in which people have been tricked into paying for a Covid vaccine and then being jabbed in the arm.

"Our NHS will never ask anyone to pay for a Covid vaccine, these are free.

"They will never ask for your bank details and vaccines are not being delivered to your front door by people who have not been identified as NHS staff.

"Everyone will be contacted directly by our NHS either by phone of letter advising you about where you will have your vaccine.

"If you think you have been targeted please tell someone that you trust."