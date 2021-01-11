A MAN will appear in court charged in connection with three Monmouthshire burglaries.
The 34-year-old, from Caldicot, was charged by Gwent Police today, Monday.
The burglaries happened in Devauden and Caldicot.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "A 34-year-old man from the Caldicot area has been charged with 3 burglaries.
"The crimes happened in "Devauden and Caldicot.
"He’s now due to appear in court."
