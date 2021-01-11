CUSTOMERS who refuse to wear face masks will be told to leave branches of a major supermarket chain from today.

Morrisons have confirmed that any customers who refuse to wear a mask without a medical exemption will be told to leave stores from today.

Chief executive David Potts said: “Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won’t be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt.

"Our store colleagues are working hard to feed you and your family, please be kind.”

The supermarket has stores in Newport, Rogerstone, Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale, Abergavenny and Bargoed.

It comes as a shopworkers’ union has been “inundated” with complaints from its members, who say they are “deeply concerned” for their safety as members of the public flout in-store Covid measures.

Usdaw urged supermarkets and food retailers to revert to “stringent” restrictions and said that staff – who are classed as key workers – must be “valued, respected and protected”.

Chains such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s said safety remains their “highest priority” and that customers were given regular reminders to follow the rules.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis said: “Retail staff are working with the public every day and not only suffer increased abuse, but are deeply worried about catching Covid-19.

“Where safety measures are agreed, retailers need to make sure that they are being followed consistently, in every store.

“We are also very concerned by reports that too many customers are not following necessary safety measures like social distancing, wearing a face covering and only shopping for essential items.

“It is going to take some time to roll out the vaccine and we cannot afford to be complacent in the meantime, particularly with a new strain sweeping the nation.

“Many retail workers are at a greater risk of catching the virus and bringing it home to their families.

“Supermarket workers and delivery drivers have worked throughout the pandemic to keep the country supplied with essentials.

“These key workers must be valued, respected and protected.”

