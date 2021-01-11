A MAN and a woman from Newport have pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking offences in Monmouthshire.
Corey Casagrande, 34, and Jemma Connor, 27, both of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
They accepted the charges before a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
The offence took place on the A40 in Abergavenny on December 9.
Casagrande and Connor were both granted bail.
They are due to sentenced on January 29.