A TEENAGE drug dealer who first started trafficking cocaine at the age of 15 and who advertised to potential customers on Snapchat has been locked up.

Self-styled gangster Ethan Pope would brag about how much money he was making and how he had taken over business from his two partners in crime.

At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant, 18, of Lewis Drive, Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for three years.

It was the same custodial term as those received by two of Pope’s associates who were sentenced in the autumn.

Ethan Pope

Adam O’Reilly, 18, of Coed Y Pica, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, and Kane Watkins, 19, of Mountain View, Machen, Caerphilly, were also handed 36-month terms.

The three defendants were connected but evidence revealed things had “turned sour” and the other two were looking to cut Pope out of their operation.

Adam O'Reilly

Prosecutor David Pinnell said Pope would offer discounts for bulk sales of transactions over £1,000.

The court heard how police received a tip-off about him from someone who “disgruntled” with him.

The prosecutor said when officers raided the defendant’s home, they found 111g of cannabis worth around £1,000.

Kane Watkins

Pope pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, cannabis and Xanax.

He also admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and ketamine and possession of Xanax.

The offences were committed between December 12, 2017 and November 24, 2020.

Evidence of Pope offering to sell an ounce of cocaine for £1,200

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity in the magistrates’ court.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Pope: “People who sell class A drugs go to prison for a long period of time.

“Class A drugs are a scourge. They create havoc within the communities in which they are rife.

“They cause misery and degradation. You were dealing in these drugs over a significant period of time and in significant quantities.

Pope would market his drugs on social media

“You have done a very wicked thing indeed. You need to stop doing it.”

Outside the court, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, PC Rhys Jones, said: “We welcome the prison sentence imposed by the court.

“Ethan Pope was supplying class A, B and C drugs throughout the Caerphilly borough which would have ultimately contributed to the misery of drug use on others.

“He boasted how much money he was making and had taken over as the main supplier from his other defendants who are now in jail.

“Pope is now paying the ultimate sacrifice and is starting a lengthy prison sentence where he can now reflect on his life choices.

“Again, we thank for the community for their support which has led to this conviction.

“Please keep telling us about your concerns about drug dealing so we can take action.

“You can report any concerns to us on 101 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”