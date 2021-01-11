THE man who died after a collision on the M4 motorway last week has been named as dad-of-two Martin Crowden.

His family said they were "utterly lost" following the death of the "loving husband" and "great friend to so many people".

Cardiff City fan Mr Crowden, originally from the Fairwater area of the capital but latterly living in Caerphilly, died following the collision on the M4 in the early hours of Wednesday, January 6.

The 55-year-old was a pedestrian and was in a collision with a lorry on the westbound carriageway between Junction 30 and 32.

His wife Maxine paid tribute to her loving husband.

She said: “To be asked to say in a few words what the loss of Martin has had on us all as a family, is almost impossible.

“He was my loving husband, father to his two girls, brother and just a great friend to so many people. We never expected to lose him so suddenly and we are just utterly lost without him.

“We have had time to think of the fond memories he has left us with and we all smile when we remember his 'dad dance moves' or when he told the worst 'dad jokes' ever – we used to laugh before he even finished the jokes because we all knew how bad they were going to be.

“His passion was watching Cardiff City Football Club or listening to 80’s music.

“We are all going to miss him so much and he’s left such a massive hole in the family.

“We are, however, touched by all the support and outpouring of kindness that people have shown us and we will be eternally grateful.

“Finally, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the emergency services at the scene who tried to help him.”

South Wales Police officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any dash cam footage, to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference 2100005200.