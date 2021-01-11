A CAMPAIGN to recoup some of the potential takings from Newport County AFC's FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion has smashed its target.
Such a fixture would normally have been a lucrative one for County, with Rodney Parade packed to the rafters with fans.
However, the coronavirus pandemic put paid to any hopes of that, with County standing to lose out on the gate receipts.
However, Newport fan Jamie Roberts set up a fundraising page for people to donate what they would have spent attending the game.
The campaign has smashed its target, sitting at time of writing at more than £7,400.
This is more than 370 per cent of the original target and the campaign is open for donations for just shy of another week.
County lost out in the Third Round of the cup, after having taken the Premier League side all the way to a penalty shoot-out.
Heroics from the Brighton keeper denied the Exiles a place in the hat later today.
You can add your donation to the total at crowdfunder.co.uk/ncafcbrighton