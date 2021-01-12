OUR camera club members share their amazing photos every day, focused on all kinds of subject matters.

Nature is a big one, with an abundance of our red-breasted feathered friends being shared recently.

This is just a small sample of some of the excellent photos shared this week.

South Wales Argus: FLUFFY: This lovely photo is by Natalie Rowles

South Wales Argus: DEFINITION: Wonderful work by Andrew Perkins

South Wales Argus: OI!: Babs Burnell took this brilliant shot

South Wales Argus: THOUGHTFUL: A unique photo by Sharon Smith

South Wales Argus: WOODLAND: Ian Agland took this fantastic photo

South Wales Argus: HOPPING: Ben Rowlands caught this fella dancing

South Wales Argus: PLUMP: A beautiful shot by Gina Bacchioni

South Wales Argus: (Picture: Lyn Evans)

