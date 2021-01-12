OUR camera club members share their amazing photos every day, focused on all kinds of subject matters.
Nature is a big one, with an abundance of our red-breasted feathered friends being shared recently.
This is just a small sample of some of the excellent photos shared this week.
Want to join the fun? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
This lovely photo is by Natalie Rowles
Wonderful work by Andrew Perkins
Babs Burnell took this brilliant shot
A unique photo by Sharon Smith
Ian Agland took this fantastic photo
Ben Rowlands caught this fella dancing
A beautiful shot by Gina Bacchioni
Picture by Lyn Evans