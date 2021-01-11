NEW Disney+ customers will have to pay more for the service from next month with the streaming platform forcing customers to pay up to £24 extra.

The price hike will affect both monthly and annual accounts, with the changes due to take effect for some customers from next month.

If you are an existing customer, your price will remain the same until August but you will still have to pay more for your subscription at that point.

The price hike comes as fellow streaming service Netflix also confirmed its costs will be increasing, with customers to pay up to £24 extra per year.

Netflix said the price hikes are essential to reflect the “significant investments” it has made in new TV shows and films.

When will prices go up?





The cost of a Disney+ subscription will go up for all new customers from 23 February 2021.

The change will see the price of a monthly subscription rise from £5.99 to £7.99, marking an increase of £2 per month, or £24 over the year.

Annual subscriptions will increase from £59.99 per year to £79.90, which is a rise of £19.91 per year.

However, those who are already an existing Disney+ customer will not see their bills increase until 23 August 2021.

As such, if you sign up to the streaming service by 22 February you can take advantage of the current prices for six months, when the changes will affect existing customers.

More programmes coming

Disney+ has said that its offering of shows will double in size when the increased prices come into effect, with more programmes to be added to the service next month.

From 23 February, new shows will include 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother and Prison Break.

More than 1,000 films, TV series and Disney originals are already available on the service, with 86 million people subscribing to the service globally.

The streaming service gives subscribers access to a huge host of classic television series and original films, primarily produced by Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television.

All-time animated favourites such as Cinderella, Snow White and Bambi can be found on the service, as well as live-action remakes and popular shows including Hannah Montana, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and That’s So Raven.

Alongside this, subscribers also have access to an array of Marvel, Pixar, Fox, National Geographic and Star Wars titles, as all of these companies are owned by Disney.

This means viewers can watch the likes of the Avengers film series, animated classics such as Toy Story, Monsters Inc. and Up, and The Simpsons, among hundreds of others.

How to sign up

Much like fellow streaming service Netflix, you don’t have to buy each film or show you watch. Instead, you simply pay a monthly or yearly subscription which will give you access to all of the content on the service, and it is completely ad-free.

At the moment, a Disney+ subscription is priced at £5.99 per month, or £59.99 per year, and a free seven-day trial is available. However, these prices will change later this year.

To sign up, simply visit disneyplus.com.

If you are already a subscriber and wish to cancel, you can unsubscribe by going into your account settings and clicking “cancel subscription”.