A BLACKWOOD newsagent could be granted an alcohol licence, despite concerns over anti-social behaviour in the area.
An application has been submitted on behalf of Clarence Food and Wine on High Street to Caerphilly County Borough Council to supply alcohol seven days a week between 7am and 10pm.
While a council report recommends that the licence be granted, there were concerns raised by councillors and residents in the area over anti-social behaviour.
The council report says that Gwent Police “do reference a high volume of anti-social behaviour, particularly in the town centre on the weekends in their representations, but have not advocated refusal of the premises licence”.
The application initially had the proposed alcohol licence from 7am to 1am on Friday and Saturday and 7am to 11pm on all other days. However, concerns from councillors, police and residents led to the proposed change in hours.
While the local councillors were satisfied with the change in hours, the residents still maintain their objections “on the basis that an additional alcohol outlet would exacerbate existing alcohol and antisocial behaviour concerns in the area”.
The application will be decided by the county borough council’s licensing subcommittee on Friday (January 15).