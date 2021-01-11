MATT Hancock has praised Morrisons for its decision to change rules for UK shoppers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket chain confirmed on Monday (January 11) that customers who refuse to wear a mask without a medical exemption will be asked to leave stores.

The Health Secretary told a Downing Street press conference that stronger enforcement of lockdown rules is about “how everybody behaves”.

He said: “It isn’t just about the Government and the rules we set, or the police and the work that they do – it’s about how everybody behaves.

MORE NEWS:

“I applaud the action Morrisons has taken today, the supermarket, they have said that they will not let people in without a mask unless they clearly have a medical reason.

“That’s the right approach and I want to see all parts of society playing their part in this.”

The move from Morrisons comes amid a third national lockdown with England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty saying we have reached the ‘worst point of this epidemic for the UK’.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: "Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won't be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt.

"Our store colleagues are working hard to feed you and your family, please be kind."