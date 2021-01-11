THE emergency services are currently dealing with a crash in Gelligaer, in Caerphilly county borough.
A section of Gelligaer Road is closed while the emergency services attend the scene.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved two vehicles – a car and a pick-up truck.
Firefighters had to remove two men – one from each vehicle – using hydraulic cutting equipment, the fire service added.
Their condition is currently unknown. The Welsh Ambulance Service has been contacted for more details.
Gwent Police said the road is closed between the new estate and Nelson.
The incident may be causing some traffic delays and congestion, and there are diversions in place.
Gwent Police asked drivers to find alternative routes ofr their journeys.
The latest traffic reports show some congestion either side of the incident.
More to follow.