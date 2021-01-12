A TEENAGER has died following a crash on the Heads of the Valleys Road.
The incident, which occurred at approximately 4.50pm yesterday, was located on the A465 northbound carriageway between Glynneath and Hirwaun.
South Wales Police are investigating the incident involved a white Ford Fiesta motor vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male.
The driver was declared dead at the scene and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.
The road was closed for approximately six hours whilst the investigation was carried.
South Wales Police have issued their thanks the public for their patience during the road closure.
Officers would like to speak with anyone who hasn’t already spoken with police and may have witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle involved prior to the collision.
They are asked to contact South Wales Police on 101 and quote occurrence number 2100011889.