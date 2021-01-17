A PRIMARY school teacher who swapped Newport for rural Rwanda said she was delighted to be recognised by the Queen for her services to education.

Since 2013, Mary Watkins has helped train teachers and revolutionise the curriculum in the African country, after her own 20-year career at Gaer Junior School (now Gaer Primary).

Mary Watkins travelled around rural Rwanda on the back of a motorbike, visiting schools and helping teachers there develop learning materials

Working with the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO), Mrs Watkins was whisked around the Rwandan countryside on the back of a motorbike, at first helping local teachers and international volunteers make teaching aids and learning materials – out of recycled items like cardboard and bottle caps – and trying to improve the standard of teaching.

But what started out as a year-long plan has blossomed into a passion project for Mrs Watkins and her husband, who continue to support schools in Rwanda and have also extended their work into helping budding traders and building the country's enthusiasm for youth rugby.

"When I first went, I thought it'd be an opportunity to give something back," Mrs Watkins, 56, said. "I didn't appreciate how much it would change us. It's such a fantastic country with lovely, friendly people. It's like a second home now."

Mrs Watkins, who lives in Penhow, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours list, for services to education overseas.

Chief among her achievements, she said, was her role in the VSO's Numeracy For All programme, which was developed as a result of her work in Rwanda.

Through the programme, Mrs Watkins and the VSO now show teachers in developing countries around the world how to make their own teaching aids and classroom materials. The ongoing pandemic has failed to stop Mrs Watkins' work, too – and she currently holds Zoom training sessions with teachers in Africa and Asia.