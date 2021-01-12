TWO men were taken to hospital following a crash in Caerphilly County Borough which resulted in them having to be cut from their vehicle.
The incident occurred on Gelligaer Road, Gelligaer, at around 5pm yesterday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved two vehicles – a car and a pick-up truck.
Firefighters had to remove two men – one from each vehicle – using hydraulic cutting equipment.
The men were then taken to hospital - one in Cardiff and the other in Merthyr Tydfil.
Gwent Police closed the road between the new estate and Nelson.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to Gelligaer at 5.01pm yesterday, Monday 11 January, to reports of a road traffic collision. "We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene. "One patient was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for treatment and a second patient to the Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr."
Gwent Police have been contacted for further information, which we will bring you as soon as we get it.