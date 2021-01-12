THE WELSH Government has confirmed that they will not be revealing the sites of the new mass vaccination centres in Wales due to concerns over 'security'.

On Monday health minister Vaughan Gething announced Wales’ coronavirus vaccination plan – which plans to see all eligible adults vaccinated by the autumn.

To help achieve this, there will be 35 vaccination centres operational across Wales, with four located in Gwent.

A map, published by the Welsh Government revealed there would be sites in Cwmbran, Newport, Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny. But sites in the latter three locations will not be revealed to the general public.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “Due to security considerations related to Covid-19 vaccinations, following feedback from some vaccination sites in Wales and other parts of the UK, we have taken the decision not to publish the names or precise locations of vaccination centres for wide circulation.

Map shows general area of the sites

"A map showing the national coverage of vaccination centres is included in the Vaccination Strategy for Wales, published on January 11, 2021.

“When they are invited for their vaccination, which could be at a hospital, a vaccination centre or their GP surgery, people will be advised where their vaccination will take place.”

Some leading figures in councils across the region did however take to social media on Monday and Tuesday to reveal the new sites.

It has been revealed that the Abergavenny vaccination site is at the Youth Centre on Old Hereford Road, and will open on January 16.

Boris Johnson visited the new vaccination site at Ashton Gate, Bristol, on Monday. PA Wire/Eddie Mulholland

A spokeswoman for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board confirmed yesterday that talks were being held with GP practices and hospitals across the region to deliver the vaccines, with more information expected next week.

In England the locations of the vaccination centres are being revealed, with prime minister Boris Johnson even visiting one at Ashton Gate in Bristol on Monday.

You must not attend a vaccination centre if you do not have an appointment.