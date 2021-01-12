A MAN who was awaiting sentence after he pleaded guilty to harassment was found dead at his home.
The case against Karl Morgan, 32, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was formally closed before Judge Jeremy Jenkins.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant had admitted harassment on October 13, 2020 and his case was adjourned for sentence.
Gwent Police’s officer in the case, PC Emily Hughes, confirmed Mr Morgan had passed away.
MORE NEWS:
The court heard he was discovered by PC Elliot Morgan and a coroner’s report has been prepared.
Prosecutor Richard Ace said: “Karl Morgan was found dead at his home address.”
Judge Jenkins said of the crown court proceedings: “That brings and end, unfortunately, to all concerned in this case.”