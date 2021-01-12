FROM this week, Public Health Wales will be publishing daily vaccination figures on their website.

More than 15,000 people across Gwent have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far, according to figures released by Aneurin Bevan Health Board (ABHB).

All residents from 34 out of 94 care homes for older adults and all care home staff from 63 of the 94 care homes for older adults across Gwent have been vaccinated.

"We have vaccinated more than 3,000 over-80s and more than 5,000 frontline staff," said the health board in a statement.

Last week a second vaccination centre, at Ty Penallta in Caerphilly County Borough, was opened.

This week the health board has a supply of 9,675 doses of the vaccine.

"We are working on plans to open two additional vaccination centres in Ebbw Vale, which will be open on Thursday and Friday and Abergavenny, which will open over the weekend," said the statement.

"This week Ty Penallta will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday." The vaccination centres are appointment only and people will be contacted directly if they are being called for their appointment.

GP practices will begin to vaccinate over-80s from next week and have already helped in the vaccination of care homes residents.

The health board said: "We will continue to keep you updated, however due to a number of variable factors, such as the number of doses we are allocated plans can change at short notice.

"We want to thank you for your continued support and together we will help keep Gwent safe."