A BLACKWOOD man convicted of animal cruelty offences has been re-arrested following a police appeal after he breached his licence.
Richard Coyle, 54, from Blackwood, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Wednesday, December 16.
Mr Coyle, who has links with the Blackwood, Caerphilly and Swansea area, received a six-month prison sentence for animal cruelty offences after being sentenced at Newport Magistrates Court in November 2020.
Due to the fact that Mr Coyle, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he was recalled to prison by Gwent Police on January 5.
Mr Coyle has now been located and rearrested by Gwent Police, who thanked the public for their help with the appeal.
