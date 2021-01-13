A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

JONATHAN STEPHEN JAMES, 46, of York Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for nine months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

KIERON DANIEL WEAVER, 25, of Halstead Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty in his absence of driving without due care and attention.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRADLEY MORELAND, 24, of Windermere Square, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 days after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE FISHER, 29, of Woodside, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £155 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Torfaen

RHYS EVANS, 27, of Oaksford, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating, stealing alcohol from Morrisons and being in breach of a conditional discharge for criminal damage.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme.

Evans has to pay £413 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH MERRYFIELD, 33, of Tranch Road, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable and public disorder.

Caerphilly

MICHAELA HOWARTH-DAVIES, 32, of Trem Penallta, Hengoed, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £782.72 and an £85 surcharge after she admitted being in charge of a dog, an eight-year-old American bulldog called Missy, that was dangerously out of control.

Unless the animal is kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, it must be destroyed.

DEAN HIGGS, 33, of Pwllglas Road, Cefn Fforest, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RUTH WARWICK-BIRKETT, 46, of Woodland Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Blaenau Gwent

JAMES ALEXANDER MCCARTHY, 30, of Church Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £454 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAY WOODCOCK, 24, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Monmouthshire

ADAM GIBSON, 37, of Charles Crescent, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

SARA WRIGHT, 29, of Kilpale Close, Caerwent, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 in Newport.