SAINSBURY'S will enforce mask wearing and shopping alone in UK stores as the country battles a rapid rise in Covid cases, the supermarket chain has announced.

In a statement, one of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains asked customers to play their part.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury's, said: "I've spent a lot of time in our stores reviewing the latest situation over the last few days and on behalf of all my colleagues, I am asking our customers to help us keep everyone safe.

The vast majority of customers are shopping safely, but I have also seen some customers trying to shop without a mask and shopping in larger family groups.

"Please help us to keep all our colleagues and customers safe by always wearing a mask and by shopping alone.

"Everyone's care and consideration matters now more than ever."

The move follows Morrisons’ new rule for all UK stores.

The supermarket chain confirmed on Monday (January 11) that customers who refuse to wear a mask without a medical exemption will be asked to leave stores.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: "Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won't be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt.

"Our store colleagues are working hard to feed you and your family, please be kind."

The decision earned praise from Health Secretary Matt Hancock who told a Downing Street press conference that stronger enforcement of lockdown rules is about “how everybody behaves”.

He said: “It isn’t just about the Government and the rules we set, or the police and the work that they do – it’s about how everybody behaves.

“I applaud the action Morrisons has taken today, the supermarket, they have said that they will not let people in without a mask unless they clearly have a medical reason.

“That’s the right approach and I want to see all parts of society playing their part in this.”

