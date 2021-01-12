MORE than 5,000 people in Wales received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday.
The total - 5,200 - takes the overall amount in Wales since vaccines began to be rolled out last month, to 91,239.
There are currently two vaccines being offered - the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was the first the UK to be approved by medicines regulators, and which began roll-out in mid-December - and the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, approved on December 30.
The latter began to be rolled out across the UK, including in Wales, on Monday January 12.
The aim across the UK is to have given first doses to all those in the top four priority groups by the middle of February, though this is dependent on supply and having sufficient capacity in place in terms of vaccination centres and the staff to administer it.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board revealed today that more than 15,000 people across Gwent have received a first dose.
The health board will provide a weekly update on the progress of Covid-19 vaccination in Gwent, and Public Health Wales, is now publishing daily updates on its website of the numbers of people in Wales being vaccinated.