A BURGLAR who stole £600 in cash from an “elderly and vulnerable woman” is facing a long prison sentence.
Thomas Sykes, 28, of Notton Park, Lacock, near Chippenham, raided his victim at her home in the Trecenydd area of Caerphilly.
He admitted committing the offence on December 2, 2020.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant was staying with friends in Wales at the time.
READ MORE:
- Bungling burglar broke both his legs after falling off supermarket roof
- Man was armed with machete in a park
- Finance boss blew nearly £1m of her company’s money to feed gambling addiction
It was also told how Sykes was jailed for four years in 2016 for burglary.
The defendant was represented by Nicholas Gedge and the prosecution by Abigail Jackson.
The case was adjourned so that Gwent Police can obtain a victim impact statement from the complainant.
There was no application by Mr Gedge for a pre-sentence report for the his client.
Judge David Wynn Morgan said: “This is a serious offence. This was an elderly and vulnerable victim and she was taken advantage of.”
Sykes is due to be sentenced on January 25 and he was remanded in custody.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment