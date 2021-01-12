COSTA is offering customers 50 per cent off during the month of January as the coffee chain celebrates its 50th anniversary.
The chain coffee shop is currently only open for takeaway purposes, but customers can still get half price off their bill on certain days throughout January.
What is included in the offer?
The deal is only valid on food items - including sandwiches, salads, snacks and cakes - with drinks not included in the promotion.
However, the offer includes every single food item available at Costa.
The promotion is available every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the month of January, until Wednesday, February 3.
The deal is also automatically added, but some item prices may vary from store to store.
It’s also worth noting that there’s a 10 item per transaction limit on the offer.
Customers can claim the offer via takeaway orders on the Costa Mobile Order app or in store through the Order at Table service.
However, the offer is not available for delivery orders or on Too Good To Go.
Costa Coffee branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: High Street
- Abergavenny: Off the A465 at Llanfoist
- Caerphilly: Castle Court Shopping Centre, Castle Street
- Caerphilly: Gallagher Retail Park
- Chepstow: Beaufort Square
- Cwmbran: South Walk
- Magor: Magor Services, junction 23A of the M4
- Monmouth: Monnow Street
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road
A multitude of Costa branches are taking part in the offer, but some are not.
These are the branches not participating in the offer:
- Abbeycentre Belfast
- Antrim
- Applegreen UK
- Aramark at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
- Aramark at Robert Gordon University
- Aramark at University of East London
- Armagh
- Ballymena
- Banbridge
- Bangor
- Bangor Springhill
- Blue Diamond
- Boucher Square
- Bouchers Road
- Castle Court
- Castle Place
- Cityside
- Coleraine
- Dobbies Garden Centres
- Downpatrick
- Dungannon
- Enniskillen
- Foyleside
- Holywood Exchange
- ISS Mediclean
- Kennedy Centre
- Lisburn
- Lisburn Omniplex
- Lisnagelvin
- Longleat
- Longwood RP
- Magherafelt
- Moto hospitaility
- New Malden Golf
- Newry – Buttercrane
- Newry Retail
- Newtonards
- Roadchef
- Rushmere
- Shane Retail Park
- Sodexo
- Strabane RP
- Tower Centre
- TRG Concessions
- Victoria Square
- Wellington Place
- WH Smiths
- Wightlink