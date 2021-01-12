GWENT Police are appealing for information to help them find a Newbridge man who has been recalled to prison.
Shabaz Ali, 27 received a seven-year nine-month sentence for aggravated vehicle taking at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2015.
He was released from prison on licence last year, but has been recalled after breaching his conditions.
Ali also has contacts in the Newport and Birmingham areas.
If you can help call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2100005674, or direct message on social media.
You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.