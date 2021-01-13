A DRUG dealer found with high purity cocaine which had a potential street value of more than £250,000 is starting a long jail sentence.

Nathan Thomas, 34, had more than 1.3kg of the class A drug stashed at his Caerphilly home, prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how police recovered a “brick size” block of cocaine weighing 997g among his haul during a raid in September.

The majority of the drugs, Miss Smith-Higgins revealed, were of a purity of between 79 per cent and 82 per cent.

Officers also found 731.5g of the cutting agent creatine inside a rucksack.

Police raided Thomas’ home following a tip-off.

The prosecutor said Gwent Police drugs expert Detective Constable Sean Meyrick estimated the cocaine had a potential value of £283,620.

That would have been enough for more than 4,000 street deals.

Miss Smith-Higgins told the court: “The officer said that the significant quantities were indicative of significant criminality which would have involved the build up of trust and connections with upscale suppliers.”

The defendant refused to name who had supplied him with such large quantities.

Thomas, of Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, admitted to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He had just one previous conviction for drink-driving in 2017.

Richard Ace, representing father-of-two Thomas, said his client’s best mitigation was his early guilty pleas.

His barrister added: “The defendant’s relationship broke down and he started drinking and taking drugs.

“He fell into debt and became involved with people with a lot of power in the scheme of drug dealing at this level.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Thomas: “The police discovered a significant quantity of cocaine of a particularly high purity at your home.

“The court believes it was intended to be broken down to be used in even greater quantities before being spread in communities where it causes havoc.”

The defendant was jailed for four years and is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on May 4.