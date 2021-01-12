POLICE have had to close a road due to a water leak.
The A4051 is closed in both directions at Pontrhydyrun as a result.
Gwent Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
Welsh Water have been made aware of the leak.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The A4051 is closed in both directions from the Pontrhydyrun roundabout to Bevans Lane due to a water leak.
"Welsh Water are aware and will be attending the area.
"Please find an alternative route for your journey."