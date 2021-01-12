THE first of two new temporary testing centres in Newport opened today.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has opened temporary testing units in Lliswerry and Rogerstone.
The Lliswerry site, at Lliswerry Sports Village, opened today and will remain open tomorrow (January 13).
While the Rogerstone site will be at Rivermead Community Centre, on Fuscia Way, from January 14 until January 18.
Only residents of the Newport City Council area will be able to book a test at the sites.
If you feel generally unwell or have symptoms of Covid-19, book a test as soon as possible by calling 119 or visiting gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.
The main symptoms of Covid-19 are a new and continuous cough, a high temperature, and/or a loss of the sense of smell or taste.
Anyone who has booked a test at either site must bring ID and proof of address.
Wear a face covering on the way to and from your test, and do not use public transport.
Do not visit shops or any other places on the way to and from your test, and maintain social distancing throughout.
If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you and your household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.