A PROFESSIONAL driver who killed a “loving” father after hitting him from behind at 70mph on the M4 was jailed for more than four years.

Cecil Scott, 63, was found guilty by a jury of causing the death by dangerous driving after ploughing into 56-year-old Jeffrey Paul Williams from Cwmbran.

The defendant, a courier driver who was collecting and delivering vehicles across the country, denied the charge and was convicted following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Victim Jeffrey Paul Williams

Prosecutor James Wilson told how Mr Williams had died as a result of a “catastrophic” crash on the motorway in Newport on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

At the defendant’s sentencing hearing, the victim’s daughter, Charlotte Williams, spoke of her devastation at losing her “loving father”.

It emerged in court Scott continued to drive after collapsing much earlier that day from a hypoglycemic episode as a result of his diabetes.

The collision happened in heavy traffic at around 4.30pm on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between Junction 30 Cardiff Gate and Junction 28 for Tredegar Park.

The jury heard how Scott, of Ashfield, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, was making his way home after delivering vehicles in Gloucestershire and South Wales.

Sentencing him, Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant: “Only you will know what caused this accident.

“After collapsing, you should have stopped then and gone home.

“I have no doubt you were tired and were not fully in control of your vehicle."

During the trial, the court heard how Scott left Bassetts dealership in Swansea and was driving a Honda SUV.

He had stopped at the Cardiff Gate services to use the lavatory before continuing his journey.

Mr Wilson and PC David Thomas, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, read out the interview Scott gave the day after the fatal crash.

Explaining his version of the collision, the defendant said: “I was on cruise control. I was cruising in traffic. The traffic ahead of me was flowing nicely.

“I didn’t take my eyes off the road. The next thing I know, I’m in the back of this car.

“I couldn’t work out how it happened.”

The court has heard how the weather was bright and clear and it was "a great day for driving".

Scott added: “The traffic was free flowing. I didn’t see no red lights.

“I wasn’t speeding. I didn’t turn on the radio. I didn’t touch my phone.

“Steve Wright was on the radio. Nothing in the car distracted me. Nothing outside distracted me.

“I can’t work it out. That keeps playing in the back of my mind.”

The defendant was then shown dashcam footage from Mr Williams’ Perodua car of Scott “swerving all over the road”.

Alesdair King, mitigating, said his client was a former train driver who had worked for London Transport for 25 years and left with an “unblemished record”.

His lawyer said the defendant had been known as something of a “Steady Eddie” type of car driver by his colleagues.

Mr King added: “He’s not a boy racer. He has clearly driven in circumstances he shouldn’t have.

“He is devastated by what he has done. He is a very decent man.”

Judge Jenkins jailed Scott for four and a half years and banned him from driving for six years and three months.