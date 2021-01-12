A CRASH has closed part of the Prince of Wales bridge.
The incident has caused one lane of the eastbound carriageway to be closed.
Drivers are being asked to take care passing the area.
Traffic Wales tweeted: "WARNING - LANE CLOSURE.
"One lane closure on the M4 Prince of Wales bridge travelling eastbound due to a collision.
"If you're travelling in the area, take care when passing."