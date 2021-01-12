A SOUTH Wales arts centre is calling for artists to take part in a new live art festival.

The festival, named Experimentica, will be held at Cardiff's Chapter Arts Centre later this year, and will feature live art, performance, and interdisciplinary projects, offering a platform for UK and international artists at all stages in their careers, to present experimental work in an open and supportive environment.

The 2021 festival will explore narratives and alternatives to the status quo; questioning accepted ways of thinking; giving a voice to the underrepresented and challenging existing forms of storytelling – exploring democracy, agency, and open authorship.

Chapter will advertise a call-out for proposals for this in March.

In the meantime, the centre is commissioning three artists to make new work for their interim EXPERIMENTICA Presents strand.

They hope that this opportunity will create space for reflection and experimentation during these challenging times.

Chapter is looking for artists based in the UK whose practice, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, focused on live art or contemporary performance and who need support to explore ways of adapting their approach to making and sharing their work.

Each commission will receive a £1,000 fee.

If required, Chapter can offer free access to one of their studio spaces in Cardiff for up to one month between March and August 2021.

Chapter especially welcomes applications from those who identify as having currently under-represented characteristics. This includes black and non-black people of colour, disabled people, individuals identifying as LGBTQIA+, those with parental responsibilities and people from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

The decision-making panel will include a varied demographic of lived experiences including Chapter programme staff and independent practitioners/curators.

Artist Jonny Cotsen, who performed at EXPERIMENTICA18 with Louder Is Not Always Clearer, will join the selection panel. Produced and directed by Mr and Mrs Clark, Louder Is Not Always Clearer has since gone on to tour across the UK and Europe including a hugely successful run at 2019’s Edinburgh Fringe and most recently at Théâtre de la Ville, Paris.

For more information and to apply for this commission visit chapter.org/news/details/experimentica-presents-call-out-for-artists