WINIFRED Williams, 102, was first in line for a crucial first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as residents and staff at Blaenavon's Arthur Jenkins Care Home began to receive vital protection.

The care home was one of the first in Torfaen to receive a visit from health board staff to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which was approved for use last month.

"It’s a massive positive,” said home manager Jane Saunders. “Once the second dose comes as well, it will be massive for us.

“Hopefully, after the second dose, we will be able to have families coming and visiting.

“It’s a relief for the staff as well.

"Aneurin Bevan contacted us to say they were coming to do all residents and staff.

"We were one of the first care homes in Torfaen [to get the vaccine]. And Win was the first one here to have it.

"All residents have been fine after, there's been no side effects."

Winifred Williams,102, after receiving her coronavirus vaccine at Arthur Jenkins Care Home in Blaenavon. Picture: Hafod

More than 15,000 people across Gwent have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far, according to figures released by Aneurin Bevan Health Board (ABHB).

All residents from 34 out of 94 care homes for older adults and all care home staff from 63 of the 94 care homes for older adults across Gwent have been vaccinated.

GP practices will begin to vaccinate over-80s from next week and have already helped in the vaccination of care homes residents.

Across Wales, 91,239 people have had their first dose since vaccines began to be rolled out last month.