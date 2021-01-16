THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for offences such as drug dealing, burglary and wounding with intent.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Dale Brown

Liam Dalton

A MAN who sprayed bleach in the face of a rival in a butcher’s shop was then stabbed when his victim chased after him.

Liam Dalton was left with a “gaping 8cm wound” when Dale Brown took revenge in front of horrified witnesses at a busy shopping centre in Newport.

Cardiff Crown Court was shown evidence of how the incident unfolded on the afternoon of August 20 after it was captured at different angles on CCTV cameras.

Brown, 33, of Greene Close, Newport, who admitted wounding with intent and having a knife in a public place, was jailed for four years and six months.

Dalton, 26, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, who pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance with intent, was sent to prison for 12 months.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer found with £250k cocaine stash following police tip-off

Ras Thomas

Career criminal Ras Thomas, 38, from Newport, was part of a masked gang who tried to smash their way into a cashpoint at a petrol station during the early hours of the morning.

He and his crew targeted the ATM at the Texaco garage on Osborne Road in the Pontnewynydd area of Pontypool on August 22, 2019.

Thomas was arrested after DNA evidence from a crowbar left at the scene linked him to the crime.

He was jailed for 25 months.

READ MORE: Courier driver jailed for killing ‘loving’ dad in M4 death crash

Joe Hughes

Drug trafficker Joe Hughes was caught by plain-clothes police dealing cannabis near a school during the middle of the day.

The 21-year-old, of Cedar Road, Trinant, near Newbridge, also had more than £5,000 in cash stashed away in a safe in his bedroom.

Hughes was jailed for two years and four months and is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on March 15.

MORE NEWS: Bungling burglar broke both his legs after falling off supermarket roof

Marcus Reynolds

A drug trafficker who racked up his third cannabis dealing conviction by the age of 24 is behind bars.

Marcus Reynolds was locked up after he was caught selling dope while riding on his mountain bike in the Maesglas area of Newport.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told him: “You’ve got to stop supplying cannabis.”

He jailed Reynolds for 22 months.

READ MORE ‘Nuisance’ jailed after being banned from Newport city centre

Leighton Hodge

Career criminal Leighton Hodge, who has 130 offences to his name, is back behind bars after he burgled a Christian bookshop and a guest house.

The 38-year-old, from Newport, was jailed for more than two years after he admitted carrying out the raids in the city.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said the defendant smashed his way into Shepherd's Christian Bookshop on Lower Dock Street during the early hours of the morning.

Hodge also raided the Annesley guest house on Caerleon Road where he made off with a £500 laptop.