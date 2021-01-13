A GWENT couple have shared their joy after receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
Pam and Terry were given their jab this morning in Cwmbran.
The couple praised the hard work of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in administering the vaccine.
Following their vaccine, Terry said: "First of all we had a telephone call on Sunday night about this vaccine, and we were very very excited.
"The way the health board have organised tis is unbelievable."
While Pam added: "Absolutely excellent.
"The way they have organised it, absolutely brilliant.
"My heart goes out to them, all of them."
A tweet from the Welsh Government thanked the military for their support with the vaccine rollout.
It said: "We can't thank the military enough for their support during the pandemic. They are now helping us deliver the vaccine across Wales.
"These Royal Air Force personnel have already helped Aneurin Bevan University Health Board healthcare workers vaccinate thousands of people."